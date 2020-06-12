Analysts Offer Predictions for Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 227,272 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

