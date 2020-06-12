Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Amdocs worth $93,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685,656 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $63.60. 68,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

