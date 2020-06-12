Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,417.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,044.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.