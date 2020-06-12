Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,417.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

