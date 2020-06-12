Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,417.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,044.97. The company has a market cap of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

