Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

