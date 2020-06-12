Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,004 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 2,933,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,334. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.