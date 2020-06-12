Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Alliant Energy worth $102,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

