Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $98,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,683. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

