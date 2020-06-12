Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 809,011 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 809,011 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.99% of Everest Re Group worth $96,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after acquiring an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.16.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

