Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 625,263 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.81% of NCR worth $86,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $333,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 120.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. 9,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

