Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 446,374 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,374 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Paychex worth $96,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 253,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

