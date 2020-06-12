Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,989 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,206,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $99,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.07 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,253.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

