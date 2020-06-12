Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 255,195 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $89,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

