Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,574,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574,197 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $81,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 41,340 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.