Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,097,205 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,205 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.27% of Dynatrace worth $84,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,981. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,231 shares in the company, valued at $34,352,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,569,696 shares of company stock worth $1,046,351,675.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

