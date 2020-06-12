Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $97,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 476,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 228.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 485,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 337,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

CPT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,841. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.