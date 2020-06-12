Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 969.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $98,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,653. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.07.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.