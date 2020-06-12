Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,561,081 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 953.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.92% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $97,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $31.65. 382,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 413.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

