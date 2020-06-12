Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 151,263 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $84,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

BKU traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 145,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

