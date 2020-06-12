Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 110,936 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.18% of Fair Isaac worth $105,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $415.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

