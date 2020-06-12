Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.51% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $97,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,559. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

