Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.62% of Armstrong World Industries worth $99,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

