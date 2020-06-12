Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $92,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. 659,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

