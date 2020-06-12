Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $94,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day moving average is $278.07. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $172.38 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

