Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $97.25 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175,394 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.87% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $97,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $206.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

