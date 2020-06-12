Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $91.73 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.28% of Black Hills worth $91,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

