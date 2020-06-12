Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $89.54 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,296 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $89,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 598,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,777. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.