Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $83.10 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.17% of Belden worth $83,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Belden by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

BDC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 4,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.78. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.