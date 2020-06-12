Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $82.05 Million Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,289 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.07% of Masonite International worth $82,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Masonite International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

DOOR traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

