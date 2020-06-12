Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $104.07 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211,346 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of General Electric worth $104,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

General Electric stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.