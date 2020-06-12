Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of First American Financial worth $82,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 370.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 180,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First American Financial by 242.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,908. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

