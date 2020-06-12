Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.68% of Deckers Outdoor worth $100,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $195.00 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock worth $1,283,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

