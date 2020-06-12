Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Southern worth $92,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

SO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 490,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

