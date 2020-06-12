Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $94,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. 81,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

