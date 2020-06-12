Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $81,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $245,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 46,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

AMAT traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

