Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,735 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $103,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

