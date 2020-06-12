Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 294,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of ConocoPhillips worth $100,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.