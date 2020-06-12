Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of AFLAC worth $87,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFL stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 30,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

