Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $97,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. 819,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.