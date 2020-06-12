Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $80,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.16. 11,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

