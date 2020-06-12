Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 594,693 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.63% of 10x Genomics worth $98,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at $55,777,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444,819 shares of company stock worth $490,717,745 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:TXG traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,373. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

