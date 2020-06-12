Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 359,257 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,257 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Perrigo worth $83,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,300. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

