Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $93,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,219. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

