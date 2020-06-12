Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1,909.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.83% of eHealth worth $102,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.