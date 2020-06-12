Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 402.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.24% of Etsy worth $102,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,844,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

ETSY opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

