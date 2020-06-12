Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $87,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

BERY stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 8,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

