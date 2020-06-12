Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $81,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,621. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

