Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 219,066 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $82,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 628,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,617. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

