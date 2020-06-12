Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,904 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $90,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

